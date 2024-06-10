TMC likely to reshuffle party organisation in dists where it lost seats

Kolkata: Despite bagging 29 seats, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to initiate a reshuffle in its party organisations in districts where it suffered losses.

Even as the ruling party of Bengal could not cross its 30 seats target, it was able to bag 29 seats which is seven seats more than what it bagged in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, despite its success the party is conducting an autopsy of its organisations in districts where it suffered defeat, mainly East Midnapore where it failed to clinch the Tamluk and Contai seats.

In Tamluk Constituency, TMC chairperson had fielded her party’s greenhorn Debagshu Bhattacharya against BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta High Court judge. Banerjee had accused Gangopadhyay of colluding with the BJP while he was a judge and thus giving orders in the SSC recruitment scam case in favour of the saffron brigade. She had said that her youth candidate will defeat the former judge to exact revenge. However, Gangopadhyay won the Tamluk seat.

In Contai, TMC had fielded Uttam Barik who but lost to BJP’s Soumendu Adhikari, who is the brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee has now alleged that votes were looted in East Midnapore seats. She alleged that her party could have bagged these seats had the district magistrate and the police superintendent not been transferred to loot votes. She also regretted the loss of Bishnupur seat where her party had fielded Sujata Mondal, the former wife of the BJP candidate Soumitra Khan who eventually bagged the seat for the second consecutive time. TMC sources said that their top bosses have ordered reassessment of the party’s organisations and if necessary carry out reshuffles to plug the gaps.

In coming days, certain faces may be removed from organisational charge to strengthen the party’s foothold.