TMC likely to move resolutions on NEET 'irregularities', new criminal laws in Bengal assembly

Kolkata: The TMC is likely to move two resolutions - one on alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET and the second on "hurried" implementation of new criminal laws - during the West Bengal assembly session, which will begin on July 22, a party leader said. According to West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the assembly session will continue for ten days. "So far it is most likely that two resolutions - one on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy and the second on the hurried implementation of the three new criminal laws - will be tabled," a senior TMC MLA said. The minister, however, declined to comment on bills or resolutions that will be tabled during the session.

"The Speaker has said that the session, which will begin on July 22, will continue for ten days. Then at a business advisory (BA) committee and an all-party meeting, it will be decided whether to extend the tenure or not," the minister told PTI. Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on July 1, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes. The new laws replaced the British-era IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. The BJP is also mulling to move a motion seeking discussions on the alleged incidents of post-poll violence and mob assaults in the state. "We want discussions on the floor of the assembly on incidents of post-poll violence and mob assaults in the state," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said.