TMC likely to move resolutions on NEET ‘irregularities’ and three new criminal laws

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is most likely to move two resolutions in the upcoming Assembly session against the three newly



introduced criminal laws and on alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

It was reportedly learnt that these two resolutions will be moved when the Assembly session begins on July 22.

Reports claimed a senior TMC MLA has confirmed that the two resolutions are likely to be tabled in the Assembly session which will continue for ten days. On Wednesday, the state government issued a notification informing that it has constituted a seven-member committee to review the three new criminal laws. The committee was asked to submit a report within three months.

It was highlighted: “Whereas Article 246 (2) of the Constitution states that notwithstanding anything in List-II (State List), Parliament, and, subject to List-I (Union List), the Legislature of any State also has power to make laws with respect to any of the matters enumerated in List-III in the Seventh Schedule (Concurrent List)”. It was pointed out that the state government had written to the Government of India to defer the operation of the said criminal laws but the issues raised by the state were not considered by the Centre.

On the NEET paper leak, TMC questioned the Centre alleging that it did not just play with the careers of the country’s youth but also jeopardised medical facilities and treatment in our country.

Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ‘abolish’ the NEET examination. In her letter, she wrote: “The allegations of paper leak, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the Examinations, opening of windows to accommodate certain students to apply for examinations, grace marks etc. are some of the serious issues which need complete attention and require a thorough, clean and impartial probe. Such instances jeopardise the career and aspirations of lakhs and lakhs of students who look forward to getting admission into these medical courses”.