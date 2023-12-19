TMC likely to induct about 50K women during its 45-day drive

Kolkata: As a part of its 45-day outreach programme, the women’s wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to highlight the failures of the Central government in bringing any substantial improvement in the socio-economic conditions of the women and the BJP’s anti-women feeling during the massive campaign in the block level.



Under this campaign, the women’s wing of the party will induct more than 50,000 women from across the state in a bid to include more women in politics.

The programme aims to connect with women across the state through a series of “para baithaks” and provide mentorship to those interested in active politics.

Sources in Trinamool Congress said that the party will highlight how the BJP tends to use women voters at the time of elections but does not serve their interest after the election is over.

The women leaders will go to the blocks, talk to the women voters and try to convince them that it is the Mamata Banerjee government that announces and runs schemes for the women throughout the year.

Mahila Trinamool Congress leaders will engage and establish a connection with women across all districts of Bengal, celebrating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s various initiatives dedicated to their upliftment.

The programme will start on December 22 and end on February 6. Women’s votes are “utmost crucial” and hence the ruling party is strategising its plans on how to ensure women’s votes during the Parliamentary elections. According to sources, the BJP central leaders are eager to ensure that around 33 per cent of the total seats are reserved

for women.

Various social schemes introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government have extended a great deal of services to women and also to teenage voters which include Lakhsmir Bhandar, Kanyashree. The women leaders will highlight these schemes while carrying out the campaign in the blocks.