TMC leaders visit houses of those who died due to fear of SIR

Kolkata: With multiple unnatural deaths allegedly linked to (SIR) of voter lists being reported across Bengal while many attempting suicide, a growing panic surrounding the Election Commission’s (EC) exercise seems to be prevailing.

A 27-year-old woman and her minor daughter are battling for their lives after allegedly attempting suicide in Hooghly district, reportedly triggered by her fear of not receiving a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form. The incident took place on Saturday at their residence in Dhaniakhali. Police said the woman and her daughter were rushed to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital, where they remain in critical condition in the ICU. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already launched a special support initiative. Following the instruction of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, a newly-formed team of senior leaders on Sunday visited the homes of individuals who have reportedly died or suffered mental distress due to ongoing SIR-related anxiety. Trinamool Congress leaders Narendranath Chakraborty, Rabi Chatterjee and other local leaders on Sunday visited the house of Bimal Santra in Jamalpur after he died allegedly due to the fear of SIR. Saokat Mollah and Arup Chakraborty visited the house of Sofikul Islam in Bhagar. Sofiuk also died due to the fear of SIR, it was alleged.

Chandrima Bhattacharya and Apurba Sarkar met the family members of Tarak Saha in Berhampore. Saha allegedly died because of SIR fear. Partha Bhowmick and Bapi Halder visited the house of another victim Hafeez S in Kulpi. Snehasish Chakraborty and local leaders met the family of Biman Pramanik in Sainthia.

Pramanik was reportedly another victim. The objective is to offer emotional and practical assistance to the affected families and reassure citizens amid their concern.

Trinamool Congress leaders started visiting the houses of the victims from Saturday. At least 14 people have so far died allegedly due to SIR-related panic. SIR-related deaths continue to rise across both North and South Bengal.

In an interesting development, it was learnt that at least 10 families who were residing in Dum Dum’s Sapuipara Colony have reportedly left home. After the Election Commission announced the SIR process, many of the residents left the place. About 70 families have been residing in the colony for many years.