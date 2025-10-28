TMC leaders visit family of slain migrant worker in UP

Kolkata: Following the instruction of the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, a delegation comprising Chairman of West Bengal migrant welfare Board, Samirul Islam and chairman of the Tribal Development Board, Dulal Murmu, met the family members of a migrant labourer from Birbhum who was murdered in Uttar Pradesh.

The leaders assured the bereaved family of full support and demanded an impartial probe into the incident, which they allege reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Banerjee had also earlier sent teams to various states where there were incidents of attacks on migrant labourers from Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh following the brutal death of a Bengali Adivasi migrant worker in Kanpur, describing it as “a predictable outcome of BJP’s sanctioned cruelty.” According to TMC’s official statement, the victim was “mercilessly butchered” near the Delhi–Kanpur rail line, close to the Govind Nagar Police Station — an incident that has triggered outrage in Bengal.

Speaking after the visit, TMC representatives said the family had revealed that the deceased had been living in constant fear before his death. The party accused the BJP of spreading “ethnic terror” and claimed that such atrocities against Bengali migrant workers have become alarmingly frequent outside Bengal.

In its official post, the Trinamool Congress warned that Bengal “will mark every atrocity” and “carry this outrage to the streets, the courts, and the ballot box.” The statement further declared that “the reckoning starts now and it begins in Bengal in 2026,” positioning the incident as part of a larger political battle over migrant safety and accountability.