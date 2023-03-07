TMC leaders told to assess cause of defeat in Sagardighi bypolls

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) su+premo Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked some of her party leaders to review the Sagardighi bypoll results to ascertain why the ruling party in the state has performed poorly. She will convene an important review meeting with all MLAs in connection with the bypolls results on March 9.



Banerjee held a meeting with some of her senior party leaders and state ministers to discuss the poll results.

Benerjee has asked the senior party leaders to find out the possible reasons as to why Trinamool lost the by-elections in Sagardighi.

The state government has done a great deal of work for the minorities. Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Jakir Hossain and Sabina Yasmin are among other leaders who will look into the issue and submit a report to the party supremo.

The TMC leaders will go to the people under this constituency and assess whether the people have any grievances regarding any scheme-related issues. The leaders will also find out if public grievances have contributed to the election result.According to sources within TMC, a report has already been sought from the district leaders in this regard.

Congress' Bayron Biswas defeated Debasish Bandopadhyay of the Trinamool by a margin of 22,980 votes. The BJP's Dilip Saha finished third. Biswas, who enjoyed the support of the Left, bagged 87,667 votes while Debasish Banerjee of the TMC got 64,681 votes. Dilip Saha of the BJP received 25,815 votes, the EC website revealed.