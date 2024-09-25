TMC leaders shocked by minor’s molestation by BJP leader

KOLKATA: Following the shocking molestation of a 3-year-old minor in Nadia’s Shantipur by a 70-year-old BJP leader, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Tuesday attacked the saffron party.

Trinamool Congress MP June Maliah expressed shock over the horrific molestation in Nadia by a BJP booth president. “Why is @BJP4Bengal sheltering sexual predators? The very leaders of @BJP4India who never miss an opportunity to shout ‘Beti-Bachao Beti-Padhao’ are now conspicuously silent over the SEXUAL ASSAULT of a 3-year-old girl in Shantipur. SHAME!” Maliah said in her post on ‘X’. TMC MLA Sayantika said in a post on ‘X’: “NARI-BIRODHI @BJP4Bengal shamelessly harbours sexual predators! The ghastly incident in Shantipur reflects upon the BJP’s culture of perpetuating violence against women & minors.@SuvenduWB’s selective silence is deafening!”

Trinamool Congress on Monday also launched a sharp attack on the BJP for remaining silent over a heinous crime committed by one of its leaders. According to news reports, a day earlier, the accused, a BJP booth president, allegedly lured the minor girl by offering her chocolates and molested her before leaving her in severe distress, TMC claimed.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Trinamool Congress’ Nadia district president Debasis Ganguly on Monday said: “We are stunned to witness such a shameful incident. A senior BJP leader has molested a 3-year-old minor girl.”