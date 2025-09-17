TMC leaders reach out to migrant families in Kaliachak & Mothabari

Malda: In a concerted effort to address the concerns of migrant workers, Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samirul Islam, on Tuesday afternoon visited several households in Kaliachak and Mothabari. The visit was part of the state government’s initiative to ensure that the benefits of the “Shramashree” scheme reach returning migrants and their families.

The MP was accompanied by Minister of State for Irrigation and North Bengal Development, Sabina Yeasmin, and Malda District Magistrate, Nitin Singhania. Together, they interacted directly with families of migrant workers to understand their challenges and raise awareness about the scheme. Some families also received financial support of Rs 5,000 under the Shramashree project, along with essential household supplies. Among those visited were the families of Sukumar Mondal and Pandab Mondal from Alamtola village in North Laxmipur Gram Panchayat and Mehedi Hasan from Chandpur village. “We are going door-to-door to migrant workers’ households in Kaliachak to take stock of their situation. The state government has rolled out the Shramashree scheme especially for them and we are making people aware of its benefits. Wherever required, we are assuring all possible support,” said Samirul Islam.

Later in the day, a high-level meeting was convened at the Malda District Administrative Building, where representatives from the administration, police, elected officials and Labour department officers participated. The meeting discussed strategies to streamline registration of migrant workers and to ensure smooth processing of applications under the scheme.

“The registration work is progressing well and applications under the Shramashree scheme are being submitted in large numbers,” the MP added.

Minister Sabina Yeasmin emphasised the government’s commitment to migrant welfare, noting that the state was not only providing financial aid but also working on long-term solutions.

The meeting was attended by English Bazar Municipality Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Baishnabnagar MLA Chandana Sarkar, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania, and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav, among others.

The initiative was widely appreciated in the region, with local residents expressing relief that their issues were being heard at the highest levels of administration.