TMC leader’s murder: One in cop net

Kolkata: One person has been arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the death of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ahmed Ali Biswas in Nadia’s Hanskhali.



Biswas was shot dead on Friday morning by two miscreants on bike as he stepped out of a market in the block. It has been claimed that the accused and the deceased had gotten into an altercation when after a few minutes, one of the miscreants took out the gun and fired at him. The locals took him to Bagula Gramin Hospital where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

The Hanskhali police arrested one of the accused identified as Khalek Mondal. The accused was produced in the Ranaghat Sub-Divisional Court on Saturday. Mondal is the tea shop owner where the TMC leader was shot. His direct involvement in the crime is unclear, however, the police believe that they will be able to get more information after the arrest was made.