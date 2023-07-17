TMC leader’s house torched in Islampur; BJP blamed

Raiganj: House of TMC leader Bimal Das at Natunpara under the Islampur Police Station of North Dinajpur was torched by antisocials on Sunday.



Two fire engines from Islampur reached the spot and doused the fire after about three hours.

The TMC leader and his family members had a narrow escape because they were awake when the fire broke out. They hardly could salvage anything. Cash and gold ornaments were also destroyed in the blaze.

TMC leaders blamed BJP activists for this while the saffron party denied the allegations. Police have detained a person in this connection.

President of Islampur TMC Committee Jakir Hossain said: “In 2018 Panchayat polls BJP candidate won from GP seat in Natunpara. This year our TMC candidate won after defeating the BJP there. Bimal, our local leader, took a leading role to ensure this victory. So, BJP activists targeted him and his house was torched. Bimal was awake and so they were saved. We demand the immediate arrest of the BJP-backed anti-socials.”

The Inspector in Charge of the Islampur PS Sandip Chakraborty said: “One has been detained in this connection.”