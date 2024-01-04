TMC leader’s house set on fire in Dinhata

Cooch Behar: Miscreants allegedly set fire to the house of the Trinamool regional chairman and burnt his scooty in the Sahebganj Gram Panchayat (GP) area of Dinhata-II Block on Wednesday night.

Sahebganj region Trinamool Congress Committee chairman Zafar Noore Shawkat reported: “On Wednesday night, we were woken up by a loud sound. When I came out of my house, I saw that the scooty in the backyard was burning and a part of the house was also on fire. The locals rushed to bring the blaze under control, but the scooty was completely engulfed in flames. I have already lodged a written complaint with the Sahebganj Police Station. However, I am completely unaware of who or why this happened.”

The cops at Sahebganj Police Station have initiated an investigation into the incident.