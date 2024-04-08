TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained by Delhi Police

New Delhi/Kolkata: A 10-member delegation of Trinamool Congress which visited the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, demanding the transfer of the newly appointed chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Date and the agency’s officer Dhan Ram Singh, was later detained and allegedly manhandled by the Delhi Police during their sit-in protest outside the building.



TMC MPs Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Ghose, MLA Vivek Gupta, former MPs Arpita Ghosh, Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas, and party’s students’ wing West Bengal vice president Sudip Raha were detained by the police and taken to Mandir Marg police station as section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure -- that prohibits large gatherings -- is imposed in the area and no permission was taken for the protest, a police officer said.

“We were picked up forcefully by the police, some of us fell down. Ms Dola Sen has a leg injury, she was pushed around,” Sagarika Ghose said in a video released by the TMC. In another video shared by the party, Saket Gokhale said police have not informed them of where they are being taken.