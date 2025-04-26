TMC leaders from Hooghly meet family of detained BSF jawan

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders from Hooghly visited the house of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan PK Sahu who was detained after he inadvertently crossed the international

border in Punjab.

Rishra municipality chairman Bijoy Sagar Mishra, the district party president Arindam Gui, Youth Trinamool Congress leader Subhadip Mukherjee met the family members and said that the state government is always with the family and the state is ready to extend help when required.

Sahu’s family anxiously awaits his return after he was detained by Pakistan rangers for mistakenly crossing the border, a day after the

Pahalgam terror attack kickstarted a rapid tumble in cross-border ties.

Sahu, posted with the 182nd battalion of the BSF, was on Wednesday detained after he inadvertently crossed the international border

in Punjab. He was reportedly accompanying a group of farmers near the border when he walked ahead to rest under a tree and unknowingly crossed over into Pakistani territory, where he was apprehended.