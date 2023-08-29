TMC leader’s death: ISF’s Naushad Siddique quizzed by state CID

Kolkata: ISF MLA Naushad Siddique was questioned by the CID on Monday afternoon in connection with the alleged murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Raju Naskar in Kashipur area during the last day of nomination for panchayat election.

The ISF MLA has been again asked to appear on August 31 again. On Monday Siddique reached the state police headquarters in Bhabani Bhavan from the state Assembly. He was interrogated for about an hour. After coming out from Bhabani Bhavan the ISF MLA alleged that no action has been taken in connection with the alleged murders of his party workers.

He said: “I was given notice by the CID under section 160 of the CrPC. The interrogation was related to the murder of the person on the last day of nomination. I cannot disclose the details of the interrogation. I have no fear of any interrogation. I was told that they will call me on August 31 again. I will come again.”