TMC leaders continue stir at Chetnagach

The dharna and agitation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders touched the second day-mark at Chetnagach near the Indo–Bangladesh border in Chopra, North Dinajpur where four children had fallen into a high drain and were buried alive.

The agitators demanded the punishment of BSF officials and adequate compensation for the victim families. BSF officials have not met the bereaved families yet.

On Wednesday, the five-member team of State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights comprising Tulika Das, chairperson and members Ananya Chakraborty, Sudeshna Roy, Jaswanti Somani and Rojomoy Mukherjee met the victim families at Chetnagach. They also had a talk with locals. Tulika Das stated: “We had talks with the victims’ families. On the basis of the facts, a report will be prepared and will be placed before the state government soon.”

Four children died in a mudslide in a high drain at Chetnagach in Daspara, close to Indo-Bangladesh Border in North Dinajpur district on Monday. Hamidul Rahaman, MLA Chopra said: “More than 48 hours have passed yet neither the BSF commandant nor any officer from Border Out Post has met the bereaved families. The fathers of four deceased are engaged in odd jobs, including running rickshaws or are migrant workers. The BSF should have stood by the victims’ families with some financial package or provided family members with jobs. We will continue our agitation till they pay compensation to the bereaved families.”

Incidentally, the TMC has provided each family Rs 3 lakh as per the direction of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the president of North Dinajpur TMC committee said: “Our dharna and agitation will continue until the accused BSF officials are punished.”