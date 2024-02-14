TMC leaders begin ‘indefinite dharna’ & agitation against BSF

Raiganj: Protesting against the death of four innocent children during expansion work of a high drain, allegedly owing to BSF negligence, a team of TMC leaders, including Hamidul Rahaman, MLA Chopra, Ghulam Rabbani, minister of Minority Affairs and Madrasa education and Kaniayalal Agarwal, the president of North Dinajpur TMC committee have started a ‘dharna’ at Chetnagach in Chopra for an indefinite period.



As per the instructions of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the district TMC leaders provided Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. They have demanded resignation of Union Home minister Amit Shah and a punishment for the BSF officials responsible for this. A five-member delegation of the state Commission for Protection of Child Rights will visit Chopra on Wednesday. The JCB driver has been arrested.

Incidentally, four children died in a mudslide in a high drain at Chetnagach in Daspara, close to Indo-Bangladesh Border in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. A high drain was allegedly being expanded with a JCB machine close to the border road and fell in the jurisdiction of the BSF. The deceased include Golam Mustafa (5), Yusuf Ali (6), Mohammad Islam (6) and Taleb Ali (12). Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur met the bereaved families and assured them of all support from the state government. The village bid a tearful farewell to the four amid a solemn funeral.

Jamirul Islam, father of the deceased Golam Mustafa said: “We lodged a complaint at the Chopra Police Station last night. Without taking any safety measures, the high drain expansion was being built with JCB machines in front of BSF jawans. We demanded high level inquiry and punishment of the persons responsible for the death of four innocent children.” Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the president of North Dinajpur TMC committee said: “The drain expansion work was being done in front of BSF jawans adjacent to the border road. More than 10-feet-deep drain remained open. It was clear that the construction was illegal and done without sanctions from competent authorities. The children fell into the high drain with a mudslide in front of BSF jawans. The Union Home minister should apologise to the bereaved families and tender his resignation. We demand the punishment of BSF officials responsible for this. Our agitation will continue until the families get justice.”

Jobby Thomas, the Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District said: “A complaint was lodged by the victims’ families last night. We have started a case on it. The JCB driver has been arrested. Investigation is on.”

In a press release, the BSF claimed that “some civilians were excavating soil with the help of a JCB and some tractors from the spot” when the soil caved in and the children were buried.