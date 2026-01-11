TMC leader surrenders after call for justice at Abhishek’s rally

Malda: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader accused in a violent attack on madrasa teachers surrendered before the police, hours after the wife of one of the victims made an emotional appeal for justice during TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Malda. The surrender coincided with the party’s programme to extend financial assistance to migrant workers who were allegedly tortured in BJP-ruled states.

Police arrested local TMC leader Anarul Alam on Friday in connection with an alleged assault at Talgachhi Senior Madrasa in Harishchandrapur over a dispute related to the Teacher-in-Charge (TIC) post. He was produced before the Chanchal court under non-bailable sections, including attempt to murder. His bail plea was rejected, and he was remanded to nine days of judicial custody. The case gained political attention after Touhida Rahman, wife of injured teacher Hefjur Rahman, reached Abhishek Banerjee’s rally at Jalanga ground on Thursday. Breaking down in tears, she appealed for help, saying: “Please save me from becoming a widow. There are life threats to my husband.”

Following the appeal to which Banerjee promised to look into, Anarul Alam surrendered. Harishchandrapur-2 Youth TMC president Monirul Islam, brother of the accused, claimed, “The allegations are false. To protect the party’s image, I asked my brother to surrender. We will fight this legally.”

Meanwhile, acting on Abhishek Banerjee’s instructions, financial assistance was distributed on Sunday to seven migrant workers from different parts of Malda who allegedly faced harassment outside the state for speaking Bengali. The aid was handed over by Malda district Trinamool Youth Congress president Prasenjit Das. “Our national general secretary has made it clear that no Bengali worker should feel abandoned. This assistance is a message of solidarity,” Das said. Nisith Rabidas, a beneficiary, remarked: “We were harassed only because we speak Bengali. This help gives us strength and hope.”

The TMC reiterated its commitment to stand by victims of injustice, both within the state and beyond.