TMC leader shot & hacked to death in Bhangar area

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader of Bhangar area was shot and hacked to death by a group of unknown miscreants on Thursday night in Chaltaberia area.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Rajjak Kha was the Chaltaberia area president of the Trinamool Congress. On Thursday night sometime between 9:30 pm and 10 pm, Rajjak was returning home from a party office. While passing through the Chaltaberia area, suddenly around four miscreants started firing at the Trinamool Congress leader. When Rajjak fell on the road, the miscreants allegedly hacked him using sharp weapons to confirm death. After the miscreants fled, Rajjak was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It was learnt that Rajjak was close to the Trinamool Congress MLA of Canning East, Saukat Molla. The MLA alleged that Rajjak was murdered by the ISF workers as they were lagging behind due to the efforts of the deceased. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Rupesh Kumar and Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP), III, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar visited the spot on Thursday night and took stock of the situation.

“Between 9:30 pm and 10 pm, a man identified as Razzak Khan was murdered. Police are investigating. We have noted some injuries. The cause of death can be ascertained after the post mortem,” said Verma.

Sources informed that Razzak regularly used to return home using the same way. However, on Thursday he was returning late. Police suspect someone known to Razzak is behind his murder. It is suspected that Razzak’s movement was under scanner and the miscreants were informed about his delay on Thursday as well. Trinamool Congress leadership claimed that ISF led by Naushad Siddique has murdered the Trinamool Congress leader. However, ISF leadership denied the allegations.

It has been learnt that the spot where the Trinamool Congress leader was murdered has no coverage of CCTV cameras. Police are using the tower dumping method to find out who was present at the spot at the time of murder.