TMC leader shot dead in Bishnupur, 3 detained

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress leader (TMC) in Bishnupur, South 24-Parganas was allegedly shot dead by BJP-backed goons on Sunday evening.



The Trinamool Congress leader identified as Sadhan Mondal (34) was the president of booth numbers 218 and 219 in Andharmanik Panchayat.

On Sunday evening, he was sitting at a roadside tea shop along with a few other local people when three miscreants riding a motorcycle arrived at the spot. Among them, one miscreant entered the tea shop and showed a pistol to create panic. When others present there left the stall out of fear, the accused fired at Mondal. The second miscreant who was standing outside also fired a few rounds. It has been alleged that at least five rounds of bullets were fired at Mondal.

After the miscreants fled, Mondal was rushed to Amtala Rural Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His family members alleged that BJP-backed goons were threatening him (Mondal) for some time and had planned the murder. Police suspect that the shooters were hired to kill him. However, the motive behind the murder is still unknown. Cops have detained three persons and are interrogating them. It is also suspected that Mondal was being followed by the shooters for past few days.