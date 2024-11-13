TMC leader shot dead in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader of Jagatdal area in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ashok Shaw, a former TMC president of Jagatdal Ward No 12. Shaw was shot multiple times by miscreants who also hurled bombs when he was standing in front of a tea stall, only a few hundred metres away from Jagatdal police station, they said. Shaw was rushed to the nearby Bhatpara State General Hospital where he died, a senior police officer said, adding that an investigation has been started.

A few others, who were also injured in the attack, were undergoing treatment in hospital, he said. Police Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate Alok Rajoria has rushed to the spot with a huge police force. "We have started an investigation. Interrogation of the suspects is already on. We haven’t found any political connection in this killing", Rajoria told reporters. The murder sparked a huge protest with locals staging a demonstration outside the Jagatdal police station.