TMC leader shot dead at Hanskhali

Kolkata: A TMC leader was shot dead at Hanskhali in the Nadia district on Friday morning. A case of murder was initiated at Hanskhali Police Station.

The deceased identified as Ahmed Ali Biswas was reportedly shot at by two miscreants on bike as he stepped out at a market. It has been claimed that the accused and the deceased had gotten into an altercation when after a few minutes, one of the miscreants took out the gun and fired at him.

The locals took him to Bagula Gramin Hospital where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor. The police reached the crime scene and started a probe shortly after receiving the information.