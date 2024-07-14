TMC leader shot dead, another injured

Raiganj: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bapi Roy (40) was shot dead and another leader Md Sajjad was injured when they were holding a meeting at Ramganj under Islampur Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Saturday night. Tension spread in the locality after the incident.



Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee and Zakir Hossain, president of Islampur Block TMC committee visited the injured TMC leader in the hospital. Reportedly, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, IG Police of North Bengal, also

visited Islampur.

On Saturday night, some members of Ramganj-II Gram Panchayat were discussing a tender process of the construction of a road. Bapi Roy and Md Sajjad, Islampur Block TMC leaders, were present in the meeting being held in the premises of a hotel beside National Highway 31 at Ramganj.

During the meeting, suddenly some people wearing masks arrived at the spot and opened fire. Later, they fled on bikes. Both Roy and Sajjad were rushed to the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where Bapi Roy was declared dead. The condition of Md Sajjad is reported critical. He has received a bullet injury on the back.

Lipi Biswas Roy, wife of the deceased and a member of Islampur Panchayat Samity said: “There could be a political issue behind this killing. We want a CBI investigation and exemplary punishment against the miscreants.”

Kanaiyalal Agarwal said: “We have a report that a gang of 10 to 12 miscreants organised this attack. We have no evidence yet by which we can say the crime could be politics driven. The police have been told to investigate the matter and arrest the miscreants soon.

The IG of Police of North Bengal also visited Islampur. We expect that police will conclude investigations and bring the culprits to book at the earliest.”

Dendup Bhutiya, Additional Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “We have already started an investigation.

The CCTV footage of the region is being checked. The miscreants will be caught soon.”