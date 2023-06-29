TMC leader shot at, assaulted with iron rod

Kolkata: A Trinamool Youth Congress leader of the Dakshineswar area was assaulted by a few miscreants after he was allegedly shot at on Thursday afternoon in Ariadaha.



The Trinamool Youth Congress leader Aritra Ghosh has been admitted to a nursing home in the Rathtala area.

Ghosh on Thursday afternoon was riding his motorcycle in the

Ariadaha area when a few miscreants shot at him.

Though the bullet missed Ghosh, he lost control and fell on the road. Seeing the bullet miss the Trinamool Youth Congress, miscreants started assaulting Ghosh with iron rod and bamboo stick.

After Ghosh became unconscious, the miscreants left the spot. The Trinamool Youth Congress leader was rushed to a private nursing home where he is undergoing treatment. However, till Thursday night, nobody was arrested for the incident.

Ghosh reportedly alleged that a leader of the area is targeting him and he is the key person behind the attack.