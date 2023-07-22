TMC leader Madan Mitra to make big screen debut

Kolkata: You have seen TMC’s ‘colourful’ MLA Madan Mitra in various music videos. Come August 25, and the politician will make his big screen debut in director Haranath Chakraborty’s Bengali film, ‘Oh Lovely.’ Mitra’s colourful outfits and quirky remarks have garnered him a massive following on social media, where his signature catchphrase, ‘Oh Lovely,’ has become a sensation.



The film, which was shot in Kolkata and Bolpur, also stars Kharaj Mukherjee, Laboni Sarkar, Rajnandini and Rwik. The story revolves around Rwik, who embarks on a journey from the suburbs to Kolkata and meets Rajnandini’s character. Mitra plays the role of Subimal, Rajnandini's doting father in the film.

According to the director, Mitra, who started his political career as a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee four-decade ago, left everyone pleasantly surprised with his acting skills. “We like Madan da for his colourful personality. But then, he surprised us all with his acting too,” Chakraborty said.

So, what made him rope in Mitra? “One day, I had casually asked Madan da if he would be interested in acting. He expressed his interest. When I was developing the story of this film, I thought he would be the best fit for the character of Subimal. His colourful personality and natural charm resonated with the essence of the character, making him an ideal choice for Subimal,” said Chakraborty.

The former Bengal minister had earlier released his football anthem for FIFA World Cup 2022, and music videos titled, ‘Oh Lovely’ and ‘Delhi Theke Coron Ase’.

Meanwhile, director Raja Chanda has also decided to make a biopic on the colourful political leader. The film is yet to go on floors.