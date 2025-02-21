TMC leader Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury receives death threats

MALDA: Prominent Trinamool Congress leader of Malda and chairman of English Bazar Municipality, Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury has received death threats through SMS and a phone call.

The first threat came on Tuesday at 6:51 pm via SMS.

Then, on Friday at 10:40 am, an unknown caller, claiming to be from “D Company,” warned Choudhury in Hindi: “Kishan speaking. You ignored my SMS.

Send 20 packets immediately or tomorrow your family’s dead bodies will be found with yours.”

This call, received while he was heading to his farmhouse, left him deeply alarmed.

Choudhury filed a written complaint at English Bazar Police Station.

Senior police officials and the STF have launched an investigation, reviewing his security.

Expressing concern, Choudhury said, “I have faced attacks before, but this fresh threat worries me, especially for my family.

My children live outside the district, and I have informed state leadership.

BJP South Malda general secretary Amlan Bhaduri reacted strongly, stating, “If a prominent leader is receiving death threats, what about common people’s safety? Law and order in the district have collapsed.”

The police are actively investigating, but the incident raises serious security concerns within Malda.