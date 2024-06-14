TMC leader killed in Jibantala

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was allegedly assaulted to death in Jibantala, South 24-Parganas, on Wednesday.Sources reveal that the leader, identified as Rabindranath Mondal, was allegedly summoned by two of his friends on Wednesday afternoon. Mondal was not seen thereafter.



Late that night, his family received information that Rabindranath was found lying unconscious near his home.

After Rabindranath’s family members found him, they rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

His family alleged that he was forced to consume a narcotic substance and then assaulted by an individual or a group of miscreants.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLA of Canning East, Saukat Mollah went to the house of Rabindranath and assured his family of all assistance and cooperation. The MLA reportedly stated that Rabindranath had no political rivalry.

Cops suspect that Rabindranath might have been murdered over some personal grudge. A few persons have been detained for questioning so far. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.