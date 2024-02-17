TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mullick loses Cabinet portfolios

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jyotipriyo Mullick, who is presently behind bars due to alleged money laundering charges in relation to a ration distribution scam case in the state, was stripped of his ministership on Friday.



It was learnt that Jyotipriyo, who served as the Minister-in-Charge of the Department of Forests and the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. The decision to reallocate ministerial responsibilities came directly from the Chief Minister’s office, said TMC sources.

However, Raj Bhavan sources said that Governor C V Ananda Bose has relieved the minister from his duties. It was learnt that the minister was relieved of his portfolios by the Governor according to Section 166 (3) of the Constitution which reads: “The Governor shall make rules for the more convenient transaction of the business of the Government of the State, and for the allocation among Ministers of the said business in so far as it is not business with respect to which the Governor is by or under this Constitution required to act in his discretion.”

Following the reshuffle, Partha Bhowmick, who holds charge of the Departments of Irrigation and Waterways, has also been given charge of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction. Minister of State (MoS) Birbaha Hansda, on the other hand, assumed the responsibility of the Department of Forests with Independent Charge, along with the Department of Self-Help Group and Self-Employment, also with Independent Charge.

According to sources, “the strategic reallocation of ministerial portfolios underscores the government’s commitment to effective governance and targeted policy initiatives across various sectors. The move aims to optimise administrative efficiency and enhance focus in key areas of development and public welfare”.

Such a development also came in the wake of the TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently claiming in an interview given to a vernacular news channel that soon a decision will be taken relating to Jyotipriyo’s Cabinet portfolios.