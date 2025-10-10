TMC leader Jayant Singh granted conditional bail

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to Jayant Singh, who had been in custody for more than a year in connection with a case registered by Dakshineswar Police Station under Section 111 of the BNS 2023.

Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury observed that the petitioner had already been granted bail in several other connected cases and had been in detention for one year and two months. The court also noted that the charge sheet had been submitted, and further custody was not required for the purpose of investigation.

The judge emphasised that “in the interest of justice” the petitioner deserved to be released on bail, particularly when the investigation had reached its conclusion. The order followed submissions from counsels representing the petitioner, the State, and the de facto complainant.

The court, however, imposed strict conditions on the bail. Singh was directed to furnish two sureties of Rs 10,000 each, one of whom must be a local resident, to the satisfaction of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Barrackpore.

The court further directed that Singh must not enter the area under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate where the incident took place, must report to the officer-in-charge of the police station under whose jurisdiction he resides, and refrain from contacting witnesses or engaging in any act prejudicial to the ongoing trial. With these directions, the High Court disposed of the bail application, instructing all parties to act on the server copy of the order available on the court’s official website.

Jayant’s name had come to light in connection with an assault incident in Kamarhati. In July last year, cops took him and his associates into custody after they allegedly thrashed a mother-son duo. Multiple videos thereafter emerged of a gang ruthlessly assaulting various people with hockey sticks, wickets, and bamboo on different occasions. Singh had claimed he was never present when the assaults took place.