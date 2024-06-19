TMC leader intervenes, reopens shop closed during LS elections

Cooch Behar: A local trader’s shop in Maghpala market, located in the Folimari area of Cooch Behar South Assembly Constituency, was closed following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results. Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Abhijit De Bhowmik intervened and arranged for the shop to be reopened on Wednesday morning.



According to TMC sources, local businessman Bholanath Rajbhar owns a cloth shop in Maghapala Bazar in the Pholimari area of the South Assembly Constituency of Cooch Behar. Due to a dispute with his relatives since May 6, his relatives had locked the shop. The dispute reportedly stemmed from his relative’s association with the Trinamool Congress. Despite this family conflict, Opposition parties began to raise various complaints. Upon receiving this news, Abhijit De Bhowmik visited the area on Wednesday, personally resolved the dispute and ensured the shop’s reopening. He instructed local leaders to ensure the smooth operation of the shop.

Bhowmik stated: “The businessman’s shop was closed due to a family dispute that arose after the election results. Allegedly, some individuals were attempting to exploit the situation for political gain and spread false information. Upon hearing about this, I brought local leaders and facilitated the reopening of the shop. The village now enjoys a peaceful atmosphere.”

Shopkeeper Bholanath Rajbhar said: “My shop was locked on June 6. I was quite apprehensive because this happened soon after the polls. However, after reporting the matter to the Trinamool leadership of the district, they personally visited and encouraged me to reopen the shop. I have now reopened the shop and they have supported me throughout.”