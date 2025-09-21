TMC leader dies under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s hanging body was found from his farmhouse in Durgapur of West Burdwan on Saturday night.

Though the Trinamool Congress leader’s family and his followers suspect that he was murdered, police however, did not make any comment about it. The Deputy Commissioner, East of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, Abhishek Gupta reportedly said that a probe has been initiated in connection with the unnatural death of the ruling party leader.

According to sources, the Trinamool Congress leader identified as Niklhil Nayek (64) had been to his farm house at Kamalpur area on Saturday. In the evening, Nayek was found hanging in the staircase of the farmhouse. His legs were partially folded and knees were touching the floor.

His followers and family members suspect that Nayek was murdered and then hanged to make it look like a suicide. State Panchayat and Rural Development minister, Pradip Kumar Mazumdar had been to the spot and took stock of the situation.Sources informed that police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. So far, an unnatural death case has been initiated.