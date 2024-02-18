TMC leader Chandrima to visit Chetnagach today

Raiganj: Chandrima Bhattacharya, the state TMC leader as well as the minister of the state in-charge of Finance, Health and Family Welfare will meet the victim families at Chetnagach in Chopra on Monday. She will also visit the spot near the Indo-Bangladesh border where the four children died in a mudslide in a high drain on February 12.



Incidentally, four children died in a mudslide in a high drain at Chetnagach in Daspara, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. A high drain was allegedly being expanded with a JCB machine close to the border road and fell in the jurisdiction of the BSF.

The deceased include Golam Mustafa (5), Yusuf Ali (6), Mohammad Islam (6) and

Taleb Ali (12).

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the president of North Dinajpur TMC committee, said: “Our agitation demanding the punishment of BSF and compensation to the victim families hit the sixth day on Monday. Our state leader Chandrima Bhattacharya will reach Chopra on Monday afternoon. Then she will meet the bereaved families and visit the spot. Later we will have a meeting regarding the future course of action

and agitation.”