TMC leader alleges murder plot in Malda

Malda: Tension flared in Harishchandrapur after a chilling allegation by TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member Barikul Islam Bulbul, who claimed that a murder plot had been hatched against him. In a written complaint to the Harishchandrapur Police, Bulbul alleged that sharpshooters from Bihar had been hired to assassinate him.

“I have received credible information that criminals like Maulvi and Lalu Sahani—both notorious offenders—have been given a supari (contract) to eliminate me,” Bulbul wrote in his complaint. He further claimed that unknown individuals were regularly monitoring his movements. “My family and I feel unsafe. I urge the police to take immediate legal action,” he added.

Sources indicate that the accused sharpshooters even conducted a reconnaissance near Bulbul’s residence in Sultanpur. The TMC leader also informed the district police superintendent via e-mail.

Bulbul, however, remains defiant. “I trust the police will act. But my family is terrified,” he said.

Police have initiated an investigation. The political atmosphere remains tense.

Meanwhile, Rubel Sheikh, key accused in the murder of TMC leader and land dealer Abul Kalam Azad was arrested from a hideout in Hooghly on Thursday. Earlier, Rubel’s father, TMC Panchayat member Mainul Sheikh, and others were held. On Friday, he was produced at the Malda court. Abul was murdered while attending a birthday party in English Bazar on July 10.