TMC launches website to take pledges against ‘Bangla Birodhi’ BJP

Kolkata: With an aim to digitally engage voters and to show them how the BJP is anti-Bengal, the ruling party in the state Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday launched a website to take pledges against “Bangla Birodhi” BJP.



As a part of its ongoing Lok Sabha campaign, the Trinamool Congress launched the website titled “Jonogoner Gorjon, Bangla Birodhider Bisorjon”. Within 15 minutes since the launch of the website, lakhs of people visited the website to browse through the information on the website and take the pledge to defeat “Bangla Birodhi” BJP.

The homepage of the website showcases a video encapsulating the “Bangla Birodhi” BJP’s continued attempts to torture the people of Bengal and their collective efforts to destroy our culture and heritage. The unique platform allows the people to build a collective Jonogorjon and ensure the defeat of all Bangla Birodhi, reads a press statement issued by the Trinamool Congress.

According to Trinamool Congress, through an interactive quiz, the website elaborates on how “Bangla Birodhi” BJP has repeatedly insulted icons of Bengal, including Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. It also highlights how the Central government has stopped Central funds amounting to about Rs 1.60 lakh crore under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana. The website also offers visitors to take a pledge to fight for Bengal’s rights and defeat the Bangla Birodhis in the upcoming days. Throughout the day, people flooded social media with a certificate of their pledge generating buzz, the ruling party said.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “Here it is! The moment of truth! https://jonogonergorjon.com is now LIVE! This is the moment to take your destiny into your own hands. To exercise your agency. To be a part of Bengal’s Jonogorjon. To pave the way for the Bishorjon of the Bangla-birodhi jomidars! Rise to the occasion!”