TMC launches wall writing campaign in Ward 19

BALURGHAT: With an eye on the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress has launched a wall writing campaign in Ward No. 19 of the Balurghat Municipality, highlighting the welfare initiatives introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Carrying the slogan, “Jhor hok ba bonna, manusher pashe Banglar Agnikanya” (Be it storm or flood, Bengal’s Firebrand stands beside the people), party workers enthusiastically began painting walls across the ward. The campaign was initiated under the leadership of ward councillor Mahesh Parakh, in whose presence party activists inscribed messages promoting the government’s flagship schemes.

Social welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Sabooj Sathi, Swasthya Sathi, Yuva Sathi, and Duare Sarkar were prominently featured in the writings. The campaign has generated visible enthusiasm among local residents, many of whom said the state’s welfare schemes have positively impacted their lives. Party leaders believe the initiative will help strengthen political awareness and reinforce public confidence ahead of the Assembly polls. Mahesh Parakh said: “The welfare schemes introduced by our Hon’ble Chief Minister, from birth to death, have transformed the lives of common people in West Bengal. This campaign aims to take that message to every household and further strengthen people’s trust in our leadership.”