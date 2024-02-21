TMC launches protest ‘I Am A Sikh, I Wear Turban, & I Am Not Khalistani’

Kolkata: A day after the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘Khalistani’ jibe at a Sikh Indian Police Service (IPS) officer took the entire state by surprise, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched a massive digital protest: “I Am A Sikh, I Wear Turban, & I Am Not Khalistani” and also demanded an explanation from the Prime Minister.



The Sikh community in Kolkata demanded the arrest of Adhikari for his “outrageous” remark.

“24 long hours have passed. Mr Prime Minister, WHY ARE YOU STILL SILENT?” Trinamool asked PM Narendra Modi. The ruling party in Bengal launched the digital campaign to expose BJP’s “filthy mentality” and reiterated that Sikh brothers and sisters are Hindustanis and not Khalistanis.

TMC in a post on X said: “Words that every @BJP4India leader needs to hear LOUD AND CLEAR. And next time when you open your mouth to utter filthy slurs, Remember this.”