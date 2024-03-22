TMC launches ‘Modi’s zero guarantee’ drive, says Centre failed to keep its promises

Kolkata: Pushing forward its campaign “Modi’s zero guarantee”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that the Narendra Modi-led Centre failed to deliver all its promises be it doubling farmers’ income by 2022 or the implementation of schemes like Swachh Bharat or Bharat Mala or Ayushman Bharat.



Senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya during a press conference on Thursday said that her party had started “Modi’s zero guarantee” campaign on Wednesday. On Thursday, they took up five issues where the Modi government failed. She said that the Modi government had said that farmers’ income would double within 2022. If it was to happen, the income of the farmers would have increased by 10 per cent every year since 2015 but in reality the figure stood at 3.5 per cent.

Bhattacharya also said that the Modi government had made huge publicity about Swachh Bharat but in reality, 308 people died in the past 5 years while cleaning underground sewerage and safety tanks. It was said that under the Bharat Mala project, all the district headquarters would be connected.

“In 2015 the project was announced and it was said all the districts’ headquarters would be connected. There were 550 districts then and now the figure has gone up to 806. Only 36 per cent of the target works have been completed. Around Rs 1.2 crore funds were given to the names of 400 patients in Madhya Pradesh who had already died. As per CAG report, around 7.5 lakh beneficiaries were identified as fake in MP,” Bhattacharya said.

She also mentioned that 1.2 crore families did not take any refilled cylinder despite subsidy given by the Centre under Ujjwala scheme. She also took a dig at the Centre as it failed to take a challenge thrown by her party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for a debate on issuing of funds to the state.