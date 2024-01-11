TMC launches ‘Jaan Ki Baat’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Thursday launched the first episode of its campaign “Jaan Ki Baat” questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy failures and the growing unemployment in the country.



Trinamool Congress raised concerns of youths and asked the Modi government about the 20 crore promised jobs. Questioning the missing 20 crore jobs, Trinamool Congress posted on X: “Millions of unemployed in India bear the brunt of the BJP-led Centre’s baseless economic decisions. Youth, women, rural India – unemployment’s monster leaves no one aside! PM @narendramodi, promising 2 crore jobs a year translates to 20 crore jobs in 10 years! Where are these jobs?”

In 2023, a report revealed that over 40 per cent of Indian graduates under 25 remain unemployed. While the BJP-led Centre claimed that the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 per cent in 2022, CMIE data reveals that India’s unemployment rate soared to a two-year high of 10.09 per cent in October 2023. Incidentally, it was under the Modi government that unemployment reached its highest in 45 years, Trinamool alleged.

“The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao government has not been able to do anything to secure our women other than spend money on unnecessary advertisements. The share of women in regular wage work has declined sharply to 15.9 per cent in 2022. Women are compelled to work to support their households, rather than pursuing jobs that match their skills,” reads a press statement issued by Trinamool.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress had released a teaser of the digital campaign on its social media platforms. Designed to expose the false claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 10 years, the party aims to raise awareness on the BJP government’s failures since 2014. “Bohot hui MANN KI BAAT, Ab hogi JAN KI BAAT,” the party had posted on X, referring to the PM’s Radio Show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party in Bengal through “Jaan Ki Baat” campaign will not only highlight the false claims allegedly made by the Prime Minister during his “Maan Ki Baat” programme but will also focus on how the people of Bengal have been impacted after the Centre stopped providing funds under various schemes. Through their new campaign, Trinamool Congress will counter the fake campaigns carried out by the BJP on social media platforms.