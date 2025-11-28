TMC launches intensive booth-level drive, to hold 2-3 weekly meetings

Kolkata: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, during a recent meeting, emphasised strengthening the party’s organisation at the booth level as a key strategy, particularly in those booths where the ruling party had trailed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the leaders have started the groundwork.

It was learnt from the sources that around 2-3 meetings may be organised in each booth in a week, and it may continue till the 2026 Assembly elections.

Banerjee has laid down clear instructions that public coordination should be increased by the party leaders in those booths where the Trinamool Congress had failed to get expected results in 2024. It is a part of the strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections and to counter the BJP’s influence in areas like North Bengal. He has specifically requested and is receiving reports related to these efforts.

Banerjee reportedly had asked for booth-wise reports based on Assembly segments to identify areas of underperformance and strengthen the party’s presence where it lagged behind the BJP.

Party leaders were instructed to hold regular booth-level meetings with around 100-150 local residents to build public trust and highlight the state government’s welfare schemes.

The Diamond Harbour MP also made it clear during the meeting that performance is the only criterion for leadership roles, with an emphasis on local engagement. Banerjee has also directed party workers to ensure 100 per cent submission of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms.

This initiative aims to prevent what the Trinamool Congress terms “Silent Invisible Rigging” (SIR), which they allege is an attempt by the BJP to manipulate electoral rolls by deleting genuine voters. He asked several leaders to visit the districts to monitor SIR-related works. It was also learnt that Banerjee directed to operate SIR SIR-related war rooms in various districts from November 26 to December 4.

Senior party leader Aroop Biswas has been assigned for the districts like Hooghly, East Burdwan, and West Burdwan, while Snehasish Chakraborty will take care of Hooghly and Nadia. Manas Bhunia has been assigned for two districts, Bankura and Purulia. Moloy Ghatak will look after West Midnapore and Becharam Manna will take care of East Midnapore. Sujit Bose will manage the district of North 24-Parganas while Firhad Hakim will take care of Kolkata.