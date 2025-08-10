TMC launches booth-level prog to highlight dev works

Kolkata: With an eye on the 2026 Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has asked its party presidents in the districts and also the MLAs to undertake campaign in the booth level highlighting the development works of the Bengal government. The leaders have also been urged to make people aware how the Central government was continuing its deprivation towards Bengal. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek started focussing more on the organisational structure and strengthening the party organisation. State president of the party Subrata Bakshi during a meeting via video conference with MLAs, asked to focus the campaign on Centre’s deprivation as well as highlighting the social schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government which have brought a change in socio-economic lives of the people. The party leaders in the districts have also been told to carry out anti Special Intensive Revision (SIR)of electoral rolls during their campaign in the locality.

Meanwhile, after taking over as Trinamool Congress’s leader of Lok Sabha, there is a distinct shift in the party leadership with its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking a more active role in organisational matters and to iron out factional feud. He already held a number of meetings with various districts, including Jalpaiguri and Malda leadership. Abhishek has given a message to party leaders to inform Trinamool state president or his office in case any biased or undemocratic activity is found, sources said. On Tuesday, Banerjee also held a virtual meeting with several districts and outlined the role of the Trinamool Congress leadership about the proposed Special Intensive Revision, similar to what happened in Bihar, and directed them to identify the booth level officers (BLOs).