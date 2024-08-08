TMC lauds Phogat’s achievement in Paris

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday praised Vinesh Phogat for becoming the “first Indian woman to enter wrestling final at Olympics” while reminding that she was “dragged through the streets for speaking out against a sexual predator”.



The ruling party of Bengal wrote on X: “May 28, 2023: Dragged through the streets for speaking out against a sexual predator August 6, 2024: Becomes first Indian woman to enter wrestling final at Olympics@Phogat_Vinesh you’ve given us a reason to celebrate! The entire nation is rooting for you! #VineshPhogat #Paris2024”.

TMC had earlier accused the BJP government at the Centre of being an “anti-women” party, citing several instances, one among which was the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the then chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

On May 3, 2023, a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and the Delhi Police during a protest, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters. Protesters accused “drunk officials of manhandling” them and “misbehaving” with the female wrestlers. The altercation led to detention, while some wrestlers also sustained injuries. Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, among other protesters, were booked for rioting and obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty when they attempted to march towards the new Parliament.