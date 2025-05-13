TMC lambasts MP BJP Min for calling Col Qureshi ‘sister of terrorists’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday lambasted a state minister of BJP in Madhya Pradesh for calling Colonel Sofia Qureshi as the “sister of terrorists” and demanded his immediate sacking. Colonel Qureshi had recently been in the public eye after she, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force briefed the media on Operation Sindoor.

Trinamool Congress also launched a blistering attack on the BJP after the minister issued such an obnoxious statement. The ruling party demanded immediate sacking over the “venomous bigotry” meted out to India’s decorated military officers. In a strongly-worded statement, Trinamool Congress condemned the remarks made by Kunwar Vijay Shah, a minister in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Cabinet, calling them a “vile communal slur.”

“At a time when bravehearts are laying down their lives to protect our borders, a @BJP4India Minister from CM @DrMohanYadav51’s cabinet stoops to the gutter by calling Col. Sofia Qureshi the “sister of terrorists.”

This vile communal slur is an insult to every soldier who wears the uniform with pride. This is the real face of BJP, a party so consumed by hate that it cannot even spare India’s decorated military officers from its venomous bigotry. Kunwar Vijay Shah must be sacked IMMEDIATELY.

And if BJP has a shred of decency left, it should apologise to Col. Qureshi and the entire Indian Armed Forces,” Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.