TMC ‘Karmadhyaksha’ shot at in Cooch Behar, BJP MLA’s son held

Cooch Behar: The shooting of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat Samiti Karmadhyaksha Raju Dey on Thursday night has sparked political unrest in Cooch Behar. The incident occurred in the Jhingai Danga area of Cooch Behar-II block, triggering protests and counter-allegations between the TMC and BJP.

According to police sources, Raju Dey was returning home from the party office around 11 pm when a black car approached him near his residence. Multiple shots were fired and Dey was hit in the right arm. Locals rushed him to a private hospital in Cooch Behar, where he remains under treatment.

Soon after the incident, TMC leaders accused BJP MLA from Cooch Behar North, Sukumar Ray, of being behind the attack. The BJP, however, has rejected the claims as politically motivated. On Friday morning, TMC supporters staged road blockades at Chakchaka, Pundibari and Kholta, demanding the arrest of all those involved in the shooting.

Police launched an investigation soon after the attack. Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya confirmed that two individuals—Dipankar Ray, younger son of BJP MLA Sukumar Ray and one Uttam Gupta—have been arrested in connection with the case. A car linked to the MLA was also seized from the area. The MLA’s elder son, initially detained, was released after preliminary questioning.

“One bullet and one spent cartridge have been recovered from the scene. However, the weapon used in the shooting is yet to be traced. Two more suspects have been identified and are currently being searched for,” SP Bhattacharya said.

District TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “BJP-backed miscreants have been spreading violence. The car used in the attack belongs to the BJP MLA. His son was involved and has been arrested. All accused must be brought to justice.”

Denying the charges, BJP MLA Sukumar Ray said: “Trinamool is trying to trap BJP workers with false allegations because they lack organisational strength in the area. My younger son has been targeted for political reasons.

This won’t affect our support base. BJP will win with even more votes in 2026.”