TMC junks Suvendu’s 3-month deadline threat to Mamata govt

With the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikary threatening that the state government has only three months in hand before it collapses, TMC has called the BJP leader “insane” and said it would fight the upcoming Panchayat polls based on the development works that have been done in the state.

During a political event at Patashpur, East Midnapore, Adhikari threatened the state government with a three-month deadline following which he said it would have to step down from power. He alleged that it was a state government run by thieves and hence needs to be removed from power. Adhikari said that people are no more with TMC chairperson and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and this will become apparent from the results. Further, the LoP claimed that in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, BJP’s seats will grow from 18 to 36. The state has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

Such a threat was heard recently from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who, during his visit to Bengal, said that the state government will collapse in 2025 before the 2026 Assembly elections if the people of the state give more Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Responding to these claims, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called Adhikari a mad soothsayer who keeps shouting out new dates and warnings but nothing happens when these dates arrive. He said that the Leader of the Opposition is suffering from frustration and is talking rubbish.

Commenting on whether the BJP has a chance of giving TMC a hard time in the upcoming elections, he said that his party fights elections on the basis of the development work done in the state under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. He said that the benefits which the people are availing of the schemes by the state government are for everyone to see.

“No wonder we won with a majority votes in the 2021 Assembly elections despite BJP top rung leaders flying in and out of the state giving tall speeches against the state government,” he said.