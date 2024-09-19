TMC jabs BJP’s coalition govt over minor girl’s ‘rape’ in Maha

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday hit out at BJP’s coalition government in Maharashtra for its alleged failure to arrest the culprits involved in alleged rape of a minor girl.

Trinamool Congress wrote on ‘X’: “Police unable to find the culprit who RAPED a 9-year-old in Maharashtra! From Badlapur to Nagpur, minors in Maharashtra continue to face rape and sexual violence exposing the severe lack of security for children in the Double-Engine state.”

The ruling party in Bengal also raised questions as to when the Maharashtra Chief Minister will take the accountability for the failing of law-and-order situation in the state. “When will CM @mieknathshinde and his @BJP4India friends take accountability for the failing state of law & order in Maharashtra?” Trinamool Congress asked in its social media post.

According to media reports, a 9-year-old girl was raped in Pardi area of Nagpur at around 4pm on Sunday. The accused, who is as yet unidentified, committed the crime in the presence of her five-year-old sister and offered her Rs 20 to keep mum. Even 48 hours after the incident, cops are trying to hunt for clues to nab

the accused.