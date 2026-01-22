TMC intensifies its digital campaign ahead of 2026 polls

Kolkata: To strengthen its digital presence ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and also to counter the propaganda carried out by opposition parties on social media platforms, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to hire “Digital Jodhha” volunteers from the public.



The ruling party is seeking creators to produce videos, graphics, reels, music and rap content highlighting state welfare schemes and their impact on people’s lives.

Debangshu Bhattacharya, in charge of TMC IT cell, has appealed to the people who are adept in preparing videos or graphics contents or RAP music to come forward and digitally fight for Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party in the next four months. He also shared an e-mail ID — [email protected], where the interested candidates can send their credentials.

“Do you love Didi (Mamata Banerjee). Are you interested in working for Trinamool Congress to stop outside forces.

Those who are able to make videos, graphics contents, RAP music and what to fight against BJP can send emails mentioning the fields they are interested.

These ‘Digital Jodhhas’ will have to mention their names, WhatsApp number,” Bhattacharya added.

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee recently unveiled a strategic framework for the party’s election mobilisation at the ‘Ami Banglar Digital Joddha’ Conclave in the city, underlining the role of digital outreach in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

He also outlined a 100-day campaign blueprint, urging digital volunteers to focus on fact-based posts, promote the state government’s welfare schemes, and expose what he described as misleading claims by Opposition parties.

Banerjee said that the youthful digital brigade should help build a robust narrative that resonates with voters in both urban and rural constituencies.