TMC intensifies agitation over PF dues of tea garden workers

Jalpaiguri: In a determined push to consolidate its base among tea garden workers ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress affiliated INTTUC, has intensified its movement over the long-standing issue of Provident Fund (PF) arrears. On Friday, thousands of tea garden workers from various estates in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts marched to the Regional Provident Fund office in Jalpaiguri and staged a massive protest as part of a pre-announced programme.

Addressing the gathering, state Labour minister Malay Ghatak issued a stern warning against intermediaries allegedly extorting money in the name of PF settlements. “If any broker demands money to release PF dues, inform the Trinamool labour leaders immediately. We will initiate legal action through the police,” Ghatak said. He further added: “At the end of the Left Front’s rule, tea workers earned only Rs 67 per day. It was the Mamata Banerjee government that raised the wage to Rs 250.

Workers now also receive rations free-of-cost. Yet, tea garden owners are deducting PF from workers’ wages and failing to deposit the amount. The PF office must act immediately and today’s protest was to press for that demand.”

INTTUC state president Ritabrata Banerjee slammed the Jalpaiguri PF office, saying: “It has become a nest of inefficiency. Accurate records of workers’ PF arrears are not being maintained. We will soon conduct camp visits to gardens and identify the exact dues of each worker. Our movement will continue from Terai to Dooars until the next Assembly elections.”

He further stated: “We performed poorly in tea garden booths in the 2019 elections, but in 2024 we’ve made gains. To sustain this, we must unify across all booths. Only labour unions approved by INTTUC are considered legitimate. Any unauthorised group acting independently will not be the party’s responsibility.”

Tea worker leaders Nakul Sonal, Birendra Bora Oraon, Rabin Rai, Sanjay Kujur and Joseph Munda submitted a memorandum to the PF Commissioner, demanding a response within 20 days.