TMC holds stir, says BJP resorting to attacks and abduction

The TMC has pointed fingers at the BJP for engaging in alleged acts of assault and abduction of TMC workers in Cooch Behar.

Sunil Roy Sarkar, President of Vetaguri Block-2 TMC, alleged that on Tuesday night, miscreants harboured by the BJP raided the house of TMC Panchayat Samiti candidate Nirmal Barman and booth president Lakshmi Singh. They threatened them at gunpoint and proceeded to ransack the house while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ slogans.”

“During the incident, some TMC workers, who were returning home from a wedding in a car were attacked by the miscreants in the Bastala area. The miscreants broke the windows of the car. Three TMC workers managed to escape. However, the BJP miscreants abducted a TMC worker named Noor Islam,” he said.

He added: “Despite informing the police, no action was taken. Hence, we resorted to a protest on the road. However, considering the inconvenience caused to the general public, we lifted the blockade with the assurance provided by the police.”

There has been a spate of attacks on TMC supporters in Cooch Behar off late. On Wednesday, supporters of the TMC held protests demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the incident. They blockaded the Dinhata-Cooch Behar State Highway in the Bhetaguri Mahakal Dham area. Following police intervention, TMC leaders lifted the blockade after approximately three hours.

“A complaint has been lodged and a case has been initiated. Investigations are on,” stated Kumar Sani Raj, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar.