TMC holds protest rally in Alipurduar

alipurduar: “Wherever the BJP holds a rally, the Trinamool will stage a protest rally at the same venue within seven days,” warned Prakash Chikbaraik, president, TMC District Committee, Alipurduar.



The TMC held a protest rally in the Madhabmore area of Alipurduar on Monday, 3 days after the BJP rally at Nabin Club Maidan in Alipurduar where Subhendu Adhikari was present as the main speaker.

Adhikari had alleged that Kanjilal had received a handsome amount from the TMC to cross over from BJP and was now riding a fancy vehicle discarding a Toto. Countering this Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal said: “If you can prove what you have said, I will leave the post of MLA. But if you can’t prove it, will you do the same?”

Incidentally Kanjilal had switched over from the BJP to TMC recently.Birbaha Hasda, Deputy Forest Minister, pointed out how the BJP led Government has been depriving Bengal and diluting the federal structure.

“The BJP is only trying to cover up its own failures with personal malice and maligning the state government” remarked Hasda.

Backward Classes Welfare Department Minister Bulu Chikbaraik were also present at the protest meeting. The district Trinamool had organised a rally that culminated in the protest meeting.