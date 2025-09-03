TMC holds protest at Dorina Crossing

Kolkata: Following Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s instructions, the party on Tuesday shifted its protest venue against the “humiliation of Bengalis” in BJP-ruled states from Mayo Road to Dorina Crossing.

The protest was also held in several districts across Bengal.

Banerjee announced the change on Monday after the Army dismantled the stage for the language protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road. The first day at Dorina Crossing drew attention from passersby as well as party workers, with a large backdrop reading, “Bangla Bhasar Samman, Banglar Samman.” Tuesday’s protest was organised by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party’s trade union wing. The TMC began its dharna on Mayo Road in the third week of August, protesting alleged assaults on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. Initially planned to continue until December, the sit-in will now be held at Dorina Crossing until September 10.

Sources said various party wings will lead daily demonstrations from 2 pm to 5 pm, with TMC’s teachers’ organisation scheduled to lead Wednesday’s protest at Dharmatala.